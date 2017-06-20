Environmental group, tribe challenge sand mine permit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An environmental group and the Ho-Chunk Nation are challenging a proposed sand plant’s wetlands permit.

Meteor Timber wants to build a sand drying plant in Monroe County and a sand mine in neighboring Jackson County. The project would eliminate 16.6 wetland acres. The state Department of Natural Resources granted the company a permit to fill the 16 wetland acres in May.

Clean Wisconsin on Monday filed a lawsuit in Madison challenging the permit. The group also filed a petition with the DNR seeking a contested case hearing. The Ho-Chunk Nation also filed a lawsuit in Monroe County on Monday challenging the permit.

DNR spokesman Jim Dick declined to comment on any of the actions.