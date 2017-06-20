Sprint to add 38 new stores in Milwaukee area

Sprint is planning to add 38 stores in the Milwaukee area by the end of 2018, company officials announced on Monday.

In a news release, the company said the expansion, along with its plans to offer better signal strength and capacity in Milwaukee, is part of work to meet customer demand in the area.

The new Sprint and Boost Mobile stores will open in the city and surrounding suburbs such as Pleasant Prairie and Franklin.

“Every month we’re gaining on the competition and growing our base of customers, and we couldn’t be more excited,” Jim Mills, president of Sprint’s Illinois and Wisconsin markets, said in a statement. “With this significant growth, we knew we had to add more Sprint and Boost Mobile stores for both our postpaid and prepaid customers.”

The company expects to add 200 jobs at the new retail spots.