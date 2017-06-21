ABC: Construction backlog up in first quarter

The backlog of work that building companies have under contract increased in the first quarter of the year, showing that demand for construction services remains strong.

The Associated Builders and Contractors reported Wednesday that its Construction Backlog Indicator increased to 9 months in the first quarter of the year. That was up by 8.1 percent from the fourth quarter of 2016 and 4 percent from the first quarter of 2016.

What’s more, the first quarter of this year marked the first time that backlog was up in all regions of the country and for all types and sizes of construction companies. In the so-called Middle States region – which includes Wisconsin – the backlog was 8.53 months in the first quarter. That was up by 0.78 months from the fourth quarter of 2016. ABC officials said the gains in the Middle States were driven in part by rising oil and natural-gas prices.

Among different types of contractors throughout the country, commercial and industrial companies had 8.9 months of backlog in the first quarter, heavy-industrial companies had 5.88 months and infrastructure companies had 11.03 months.

Despite the strong demand, ABC officials warned there are signs the good times will not last forever. Anirban Basu, ABC chief economist, said some contractors have expressed concern that the industry will see a slowdown in 2019 or 2020.

“These concerns are rooted in a number of factors, including the already lengthy duration of the economic recovery, evidence of saturation in certain commercial real estate markets, weak momentum in numerous public spending categories and tightening monetary conditions,” Basu said in an official statement. “However, first quarter 2017 CBI strongly suggests that rumors of the business cycle’s demise are exaggerated, at least thus far.