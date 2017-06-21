Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / New policy for plumbing-plan reviews sets off alarm bells

New policy for plumbing-plan reviews sets off alarm bells

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com June 21, 2017 4:32 pm

With the wait time for plumbing-plan reviews now sometimes exceeding a month, state officials are letting contractors go ahead and start their work even without first getting an official sign-off. Although some contractors will no doubt welcome the help meeting their often-tight deadlines, at least one industry official is worried the new-found permission will leave contractors stuck ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo