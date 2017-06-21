Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons ‘substantially complete’

Work on the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons was substantially complete at the beginning of June, company officials announced on Wednesday.

The life-insurance company’s new $450 million, 32-story headquarters building was put up by a team of general contractors consisting of Milwaukee-based C.G. Schmidt and Gilbane Building Co.’s Milwaukee office.

Work on the tower’s exterior finished late last year. The entire project was expected to wrap up sometime later this year, once interior work was complete.

Northwestern Mutual officials said they have been handed the keys and are now arranging for personnel responsible for building operations, security, cleaning and restaurant service inside to learn about the building and become familiar with its new equipment.

The rest of the employees won’t be moving in until Aug. 21, when the tower officially opens, according to a news release sent out Wednesday afternoon.

The Tower and Commons sits on a site near the corner of Mason and Van Buren streets in downtown Milwaukee. City officials often refer to the project as one of the chief drivers of Milwaukee’s ongoing building boom.