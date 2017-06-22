Quantcast
County Board's approval puts Ballpark Commons land sale one step closer to reality

County Board's approval puts Ballpark Commons land sale one step closer to reality

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com June 22, 2017 3:51 pm

Overcoming resistance from a handful of local officials, the Milwaukee County Board on Thursday approved the terms of a proposed sale of a landfill site in Franklin to the developer of a large residential and commercial project called the Ballpark Commons.

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

