All fuel transferred from Kewaunee nuclear plant

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (AP) — Dominion Energy says it’s reached a milestone in decommissioning the Kewaunee nuclear power plant.

The company says all nuclear fuel has been transferred from the Kewaunee Power Station to a dry fuel storage facility. WBAY-TV says workers have been moving fuel to the facility since the beginning of the year.

Dominion closed the nuclear power station in 2013, saying it was no longer financially prudent to operate. The station once employed more than 600 workers with 140 staying on to help with decommissioning. The company says it will let 90 of those workers go over the next nine months.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission requires companies complete decommissioning within a 60-year period.