Business Digest for June 23, 2017

By: Daily Reporter Staff June 23, 2017 8:12 am

Faith Technologies’ Heath Luedtke, Pat McGettigan and Matt Sabee have received the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve's Patriot Award for providing support to employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve in Wisconsin. This is the fourth Patriot Award Faith Technologies has received.

