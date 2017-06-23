For second year, Miron shows students how to ‘Build Like a Girl’

It was around 9:15 in the morning at Miron Construction Co.’s headquarters in Neenah. A group of nearly 40 middle- and high-school-aged girls were putting on safety vests and hardhats.

Their mission, should they choose to accept it: To find out what it means to build like a girl.

Friday marked the second time Miron had held its “Build Like a Girl” event, which gives female students an opportunity to learn a little bit about careers in construction.

When company officials held the same event last year, the response was so good that it was immediately apparent they should do it again, said David Walsh, Miron vice president of human resources.

“The whole idea behind build like a girl is to give girls, uniquely, a hands-on opportunity to experience what it might be like to do skilled trades in construction,” Walsh said.

It’s no secret that the industry is having trouble filling open positions for skilled workers, said Walsh. Women could do much to alleviate that shortage – if they could only be enticed to come into the industry in greater numbers.

“We’ve sort of tapped out the male market (with) recruiting efforts there,” said Walsh, speaking as employees moved about in the Miron headquarter’s front yard, setting up tools and various pieces of equipment, including a virtual-reality headset. “But to be honest, women in Wisconsin have the same work ethic, the same ability to work outside, the same drive, so we figured we’re missing half that population.”

For the girls in attendance on Friday, Miron had a packed schedule: First came a panel discussion, in which several female Miron employees described the work they do for the company and in the industry.

With this part of the event taking place early in the morning, the students – most of them teenagers – were perhaps not in the mood to inundate Miron employees with questions. That all changed once they arrived at a real construction site.

Stepping away from Miron’s headquarters, the girls were taken on a tour of the in-progress Fox Cities Exhibition Center project in downtown Appleton. Separately, the students were taken as parts of small groups into an on-site trailer where they could use virtual-reality technology to gain a sense of what construction work is really like.

Sure enough, once the tours were underway, Miron workers found themselves flooded with questions about the Fox Cities Exhibition Center. The students were hungry for details about the $32 million center, which is slightly unusual in that it is being built on the side of a hill. Among the facts they learned: the building’s concrete walls are 18 inches thick, and its heaviest steel beam weighs in at 103,500 pounds.

Following the tour, the participants returned to Miron’s offices to try their hand at a few workstations. With the help of employees, the girls attempted everything from moving dirt to pouring concrete and trying out a crane, among other things.

“It was definitely interesting but very fun,” said Lilla Birch, 14, after stepping out from behind the wheel of an excavator.

Ava Goss, a soon-to-be freshman at Menasha High School, said she was interested in seeing what kind of opportunities there are in construction. She noted that she has a family connection to the industry; her mother is a project accountant at Miron.

“It was just kind of interesting to me what they all did,” Goss said, reflecting on the panelists she had heard from earlier that day as well as the construction workers she had watched help put together the exhibition center. “I liked going to the construction site and learning about it.”

What is also important about the event, said Sara Gorenchan, a claims manager at Miron, is that the girls hear from women who have found success in the industry.

“We have trades people out here that are women, and (the students) seem to be asking them a lot of questions on what’s the most difficult part or if they think there’s anything they can’t do,” she said. “The tradespeople have done an excellent job letting them know they can do pretty much anything.”