US justices side with government in property-rights case (UPDATE)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against a Wisconsin family in a property-rights case, thus making it easier for government officials to restrict development in environmentally vulnerable places.

The 5-3 ruling on Friday involved the family’s attempts to sell part of its land along the St. Croix River. The Murr family had planned to use the proceeds from the sale of the empty lot to pay for improvements to a cabin that sits on adjacent land.

County officials had barred the sale because conservation rules treat the two lots as a single property that couldn’t be divided.

The family claimed those rules essentially stripped the land of its value and asked the government for compensation. The government argued that it’s fair to view the property as a whole and said the family is owed nothing.

Justice Anthony Kennedy, joining the court’s liberal members, called the government’s action “a reasonable land-use regulation” meant to preserve the river and surrounding land. He said the property as a whole remains valuable and the family had no reasonable claim that they expected to sell or develop the lots separately given the regulations that existed before they acquired the lots.

In dissent, Chief Justice John Roberts said the majority had undermined the Constitution’s protections for private-property owners. He said the court should have relied on state property lines to define the relevant parcel of land rather than take into account outside considerations.

The case was watched closely by property-rights and business groups that say it should be easier for landowners to get compensation when government regulations restrict land use. More than 100 cities and counties throughout the U.S. have similar “merger” restrictions that treat two adjacent properties as one if they have the same owner.

At issue is the constitutional requirement that private property can’t be taken for public use “without just compensation.”

The dispute began when four siblings from the Murr family tried to sell the vacant lot in 2004 to pay for improvements on a rustic cabin that sits on the plot next door. Their father had purchased the two 1.25-acre lots separately in the 1960s and both parcels had been taxed separately. The lots were later transferred to his children in the 1990s.

When blocking the contemplated sale of the vacant parcel, county officials had cited regulations from 1976 that bar new construction on lots in the area to prevent overcrowding and pollution. A “grandfather” clause exempted existing owners, but the county said it could not apply when the Murrs’ empty lot was being considered by itself, but rather only when that lot was connected to the family’s other land.

The Murrs wanted the government to pay what the vacant property is worth — it was assessed at $400,000 — since local regulations prevent them from building on it. A Wisconsin appeals court sided with the county, saying zoning rules did not take away the property’s value because the Murrs could still use both lots as a vacation property or sell them as a whole.