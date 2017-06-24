Company: 5th worker has died after mill explosion
By: Associated Press
June 24, 2017
12:46 pm
An American flag flies at half-staff in front of the Didion Ethanol Plant in the village of Cambria on June 2. An explosion at the next-door Didion Milling Plant (background) on May 31 killed five employees and injured about a dozen others. (Michael P. King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
CAMBRIA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin company says a fifth worker has died after an explosion last month at its corn milling plant.
Didion Milling officials say Carlos Nunez died Friday at a hospital from injuries he suffered in the May 31 explosion at the plant in Cambria. The community is about 45 miles northeast of Madison.
The blast and fire occurred as employees were working the overnight shift.
Didion Milling employs more than 200 in facilities in Johnson Creek, Cambria and Markesan.
