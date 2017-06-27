Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Assembly Republicans say no progress with Senate on budget

Assembly Republicans say no progress with Senate on budget

By: Associated Press June 27, 2017 11:24 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Republicans say no progress was made on reaching a state budget deal following a brief, tense meeting with their Senate GOP colleagues.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says Senate and Assembly Republicans met for about 40 minutes Tuesday and there were a “lot of bottom lines” but no progress. He says Senate Republican Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald “spent a lot of time talking at us, seeming angry and then said ‘we’re done.'”

Fitzgerald’s spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Budget committee co-chair John Nygren says it wasn’t likely the Joint Finance Committee would meet on Thursday.

Republicans are primarily hung up on how to pay for roads, but there are also disagreements over K-12 education funding and taxes.
Gov. Scott Walker has repeatedly said he thinks a deal will be reached soon.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo