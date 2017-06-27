Quantcast
Contractor dies during armed robbery at Culver’s in Madison

By: Associated Press June 27, 2017 11:17 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police say one of four contractors working overnight at a Culver’s restaurant in Madison died when two armed men tried to rob the establishment.

A police report says the two masked robbers entered the restaurant about 3 a.m. Tuesday while the four men were working on a remodeling project. Police say one robber targeted the restaurant’s safe while the other robber held the men at gunpoint.

The report says one of the four workers, a 56-year-old man, died during the commission of the crime. The cause of his death is under investigation, but police consider it a homicide.

Authorities say the workers aren’t from Dane County. Police provided no additional details.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

