Contractor dies during armed robbery at Culver’s in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police say one of four contractors working overnight at a Culver’s restaurant in Madison died when two armed men tried to rob the establishment.

A police report says the two masked robbers entered the restaurant about 3 a.m. Tuesday while the four men were working on a remodeling project. Police say one robber targeted the restaurant’s safe while the other robber held the men at gunpoint.

The report says one of the four workers, a 56-year-old man, died during the commission of the crime. The cause of his death is under investigation, but police consider it a homicide.

Authorities say the workers aren’t from Dane County. Police provided no additional details.