BUILDING BLOCKS: Nine 10 Apartments

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com June 28, 2017 1:52 pm

Project name: Nine 10 Apartments Address: 910 E. Land Place, Milwaukee Size: 32 apartment units Start date: A groundbreaking is scheduled for Thursday Estimated completion date: June 2018 Owner/developer: Ogden Multi Family Partners, Milwaukee General Contractor: Ogden Construction Group, Franklin Lead Architect: Striegel-Agacki Studio, Milwaukee Project Challenge: Ogden officials said the project is on a tight site; the apartment building will sit on ...

