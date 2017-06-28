Building Commission approves $35M UW-Eau Claire new residence hall

The state Building Commission on Wednesday approved a number of projects on Wednesday, including a few construction and renovation projects for various University of Wisconsin System campuses.

The projects included:

A $35 million residence hall at UW-Eau Claire;

the Lubar Center for Entrepreneurship at UW-Milwaukee;

a renovation of North Hall, Price Commons and Bowman Hall at UW-Stout;

a fire-alarm-system replacement at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King; and

various other maintenance and repair projects around the state.

The Building Commission is made up of three state senators, three state representatives and a citizen member, and its chairman is Gov. Scott Walker.

“The State Building Commission approved a number of important projects today, which will positively impact Wisconsin residents,” Walker said in a statement.