Court OKs Missouri right-to-work ballot summaries

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri appellate judges are reinstating the wording originally included petitions against the state’s recently adopted right-to-work law.

The Missouri Court of Appeals’ Western District ruled Tuesday that eight of the 10 original summaries of the petitions were sufficient. Judges added wording to two.

At issue are a series of ballot initiatives put forward by the president of the Missouri AFL-CIO, Mike Louis, who wants a public vote on Missouri’s right-to-work law.

Former Democratic Secretary of State Jason Kander had approved summaries of the ballot initiatives, summaries that were meant to help voters understand what they were being asked to vote on.

If approved, the ballot measures would repeal Missouri’s right-to-work law, which bans contract clauses requiring employees to pay union fees

A Republican circuit judge said the summaries weren’t suitable. The appeals court disagreed, finding the wording was adequate.