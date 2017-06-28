Democrat Vinehout registers to run for governor

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout has registered to run for governor, a move she downplayed Wednesday as being more about accounting than officially launching a campaign.

Vinehout, of Alma, filed the paperwork on June 14 to register a campaign committee. She told The Associated Press that despite the filing, she was “absolutely still exploring” whether to get into the race and had not yet made a decision.

Vinehout is one of about a dozen Democrats who are considering getting into the race to challenge Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Many of them are expected to make a decision soon to give them time to raise money in advance of the Democratic primary, which is more than 13 months away.

Although Walker has not officially announced he’s running again, he has been aggressively raising money. Earlier this month, he was the beneficiary of a fundraiser where the host was President Donald Trump. Attending cost $1,000.

Vinehout joins the political newcomers Bob Harlow and Ramona Whiteaker as the only Democrats to officially register a campaign committee. Harlow, a recent Stanford University graduate, has been busy traveling the state introducing himself to Democrats.

Vinehout said the cost of her travels outside her state Senate district in western Wisconsin forced her to set up the gubernatorial committee so she could accurately report what those expenses were for.

She also said she didn’t have a timeline for making a decision.

“I’m focused on the budget, which you know is a big mess,” she said.

The Republicans who control the Legislature have been unable to reach a deal, even though the current budget officially expires on Friday. Democrats like Vinehout have little say in that ongoing debate.

Vinehout was first elected to the state Senate in 2006. She was one of the 14 Democrats who fled the state in 2011 in a failed attempt to stop Walker’s proposal that effectively ended collective bargaining for most public workers.

She then ran in the Democratic primary in the attempt to recall Walker in 2012. But she finished in third place. She was mounting a run for governor in 2014, but dropped out to heal following a car crash.

Wisconsin Republican Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman branded Vinehout as a “tax-and-spend Madison liberal,” even though she is a dairy farmer from Alma, about an hour south of Eau Claire. The Republican Party launched digital attack ads against Vinehout on Wednesday, criticizing her votes in 2008 to raise taxes and her decision to leave the state during the collective-bargaining debate.

Vinehout said that running those aggressive attacks before she’s made a decision on whether to run shows how nervous Republicans are about her possible candidacy.

Other Democrats considering a run include state Rep. Dana Wachs, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin, Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik and Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ. Political activist Mike McCabe is also weighing a bid, either as a Democrat or independent.