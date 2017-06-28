Contractor who died in robbery in Madison identified (UPDATE)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died during an armed robbery at a Culver’s restaurant in Madison.

Christ Edward Kneubuehl, a 56-year-old contractor from Kenosha, was working on a remodeling project at the restaurant at about 3 a.m. Tuesday when two armed and masked robbers entered. Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says Kneubuehl apparently suffered a fatal heart attack, and was apparently quite literally “scared to death.”

The county medical examiner, though, has yet to issue an official finding on the cause of death.

Koval said the robbers wouldn’t let the three other men working with Kneubuehl come to his aid. Police said one robber tried to break into the restaurant’s safe while the other robber held the workers at gunpoint.

Koval said the robbers held the men captive for up to an hour.