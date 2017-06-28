Poll shows lack of support of higher taxes for roads

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new poll shows support for paying higher taxes to support K-12 schools and health care, but not to finance road construction and repairs.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday shows that those three areas were named as the top priority for the state budget. Republican lawmakers are still negotiating a new budget; the biggest stumbling block is questions over whether the state should raise taxes to pay for roads.

Of those who named K-12 schools as their priority, 75 percent said they’d be willing to pay more in taxes. Of those who named health, 59 percent said they’d pay more in taxes.

But for those who named roads, only 46 percent said they’d pay more in taxes.

The poll surveyed 800 registered voters between June 22 and Sunday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.