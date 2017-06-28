Wisconsin Senate GOP leader: Budget talks are back on track

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Discussions to reach a state budget deal are “back on track” following a closed-door meeting Wednesday with Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislative leaders, said Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald spoke to reporters as he walked from the governor’s office to his own in the Capitol following the meeting, which lasted about 45 minutes. Senate and Assembly Republicans planned to meet separately later Wednesday to discuss the budget.

Republicans control the Legislature but haven’t been able to agree on a new, two-year $76 billion spending plan before the current one ends on Friday. Walker has expressed optimism that a deal can be reached soon, but Vos and Fitzgerald both complained on Tuesday that negotiations were stalled and labeled each other’s positions on transportation funding as “laughable.”

Fitzgerald smiled and was more optimistic following Wednesday’s meeting, without saying much about what progress had been made. Unlike the day before, when he said he didn’t know what news about the budget he could deliver to his fellow Republican senators, he now had proposals”to go back and check on, that’s for sure.”

Fitzgerald said the talks with Walker and Vos talked mostly about transportation, school choice and taxes.

The biggest point of disagreement stalling the adoption of a budget is whether transportation-related taxes and fees should be raised to pay for road improvements. Walker has promised to veto any gas tax increase, calling instead for $500 million in borrowing. Senate Republicans are calling for $850 million in borrowing. Of that, $350 million is to be financed from the state’s general fund, which would put pressure on money used to pay for K-12 schools, the University of Wisconsin, prisons, Medicaid and all other state expenses.

Fitzgerald did not say specifically what was said about road funding, but hinted that there could be room for a deal.

“We’re still talking about other things other than a gas tax and vehicle-registration fees,” he said. “We’re talking about other things. Just in general the whole transportation budget.”

Democrats, meanwhile, mocked Republicans for not being able to reach a deal on time despite controlling state government.

Democratic leaders Rep. Peter Barca and Jennifer Shilling slapped each other on the back and laughed during a stop in the Capitol press room, telling reporters that unlike Republicans they are friends and get along with one another.

Barca, breaking into laughter, said Walker had told him during a meeting on Wednesday that he thought the budget could get passed in mid-July.

“I don’t think they’re even close right now,” Barca said of Republicans on a budget deal. “I think you’re looking at weeks, if not months.”