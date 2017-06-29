Daily Reporter names new associate publisher

Daily Reporter and Wisconsin Law Journal Editor-in-Chief Joe Yovino has been promoted to associate publisher/editor position of both publications.

Yovino started at The Daily Reporter and Wisconsin Law Journal as its web editor in 2009 and took over the editor position in April 2015. The Oak Creek resident has been in journalism for 21 years in both the Chicago and Milwaukee markets. He can be reached at jyovino@dailyreporter.com or 414-225-1829.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to take our well-respected publications to the next level,” Yovino said. “I know the products and believe in the products. We have a great team and will continue to bring our readers news and information that enriches their lives on a daily basis.”

As part of the restructuring, former Associate Editor Dan Shaw is now the managing editor for both The Daily Reporter and Wisconsin Law Journal. He can be reached at dshaw@dailyreporter.com or 414-225-1807.

Nick Bjork, publisher of the Daily Journal of Commerce, a sister publication of The Daily Reporter and Wisconsin Law Journal, has been named group publisher. Bjork is based in Portland, Ore.