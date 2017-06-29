IKEA breaks ground on Oak Creek store

IKEA officially kicked off construction of its new Oak Creek store, a project that has been met with enthusiasm by local leaders and residents alike.

The Swedish furniture company held a groundbreaking Thursday morning; company officials were joined by Oak Creek Mayor Dan Bukiewicz and other local leaders to celebrate the new project.

The new 291,000-square-foot store is being built on a 29-acre site near the corner of Interstate 94 and Drexel Avenue. IKEA’s 49th U.S. store is expected to open next summer.

The Oak Creek store will include three model-home interiors, 50 room settings, a supervised children’s play area and a 300-seat restaurant.

The Illinois contractor Pepper Construction is managing the construction work.

Other firms finding work on the project include Milwaukee-based Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren, which is providing advice on local land use, and Milwaukee-based GRAEF, which is doing civil-engineering work.