Manufacturers & Commerce comes out against higher truck taxes

The Wisconsin state chamber of commerce is coming out strongly against raising taxes on heavy trucks to help pay for roads.

Scott Manley, a lobbyist for Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, said on Wednesday that the tax increase is “anti-business and anti-consumer.”

Lawmakers have been discussing a new tax on large trucks that would raise about $135 million a year. Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says senators have many questions about the tax and most likely won’t support it.

Manley says WMC is “strongly opposed” to the idea and instead continues to support raising the gas tax and vehicle-registration fees.