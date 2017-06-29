Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis; no injuries

Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis; no injuries

By: Associated Press June 29, 2017 11:49 am

A St. Louis police officer looks over a large hole in 6th Street, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in St. Louis, that swallowed a Toyota Camry between Olive and Locust Streets. It isn't immediately clear what caused the collapse. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

A St. Louis police officer looks over a large hole in 6th Street in St. Louis on Thursday. The hole swallowed a Toyota Camry. It isn’t immediately clear what caused the collapse.
(Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who scored what he thought was a prime parking spot in downtown St. Louis says he returned from a trip to the gym with his fiancee to find his car swallowed by a sinkhole.

Jordan Westerberg tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2tpTCZm ) that when the couple came back to his Toyota Camry shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday and didn’t see it, they figured it had been towed.

Street workers gathered at the parking space was a tipoff that something was amiss. That’s when the 25-year-old Westerberg found the vehicle in the gaping hole, which was about 20 feet deep and 8 to 10 feet across.

It isn’t immediately clear what caused the collapse.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo