Weather service crew surveys Wisconsin tornado damage

ELLSWORTH, Wis. (AP) — A National Weather Service crew was surveying damage Thursday from a tornado in northwestern Wisconsin that injured one person when a barn collapsed.

Michelle Margraf, a meteorologist at the weather service, said the tornado struck about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday east of River Falls in Pierce County. The twister damaged several homes, churned up large trees at their roots and flipped vehicles on their side near Martel, an area that sustained most of the damage.

The injured person was taken to a hospital, but there’s no condition report, said Gary Brown, Pierce County emergency manager .

Margraf said another tornado was reported by law enforcement to have touched down to the north near Siren, in Burnett County, about 5 p.m. The tornado damaged a barn and trees.

Other touchdowns were reported between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. near Dover and Chester in Olmsted County, Minnesota. Margraf says those touchdowns were brief and caused minimal tree damage.