Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Admirers recall Minn. highway contractor as ‘industry lion’

Admirers recall Minn. highway contractor as ‘industry lion’

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires June 30, 2017 9:29 am

Charley McCrossan, who founded and nurtured C.S. McCrossan into one of the nation’s top family-owned highway contractors, died Tuesday at age 91.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo