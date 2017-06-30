Senate leader says truck-fee proposal likely dead

The state Senate’s top Republican is acknowledging a proposal to impose a fee on heavy trucks to help pay for road projects is all but dead.

Assembly and Senate Republicans have been at loggerheads over how to fill a $1 billion shortfall in transportation funding. They have been considering imposing a new fee on heavy trucks to generate more revenue.

But five GOP senators have come out against the idea. Republicans control the Senate 20-13, which means they can’t lose more than three votes if they hope to pass the budget.

Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s spokeswoman, Myranda Tanck, said Fitzgerald believes after the five senators voiced their opposition it would be “very difficult” to get a budget that includes the truck fee through the Senate.

Republicans had been considering a proposal earlier this week to impose a new fee on heavy trucks. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the new fee could generate $250 million over two years.

Sen. Steve Nass said Thursday he opposes the fee. GOP Sens. David Craig, Frank Lasee, Chris Kapenga and Duey Stroebel joined him Friday.