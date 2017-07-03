Construction spending flat in May

By MATT OTT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending was flat in May as homebuilding slowed again, even as buyers faced climbing prices and a shortage of properties on the market.

The Commerce Department reported on Monday that there was no increase in construction spending in May, which follows a report two weeks ago showing that housing starts fell for the third month in a row.

Economists have been expecting housing construction to play a big role in supporting economic growth in 2017, as demand for homes rises amid low unemployment and rising incomes. However, many buyers have been frustrated by a lack of supply and rising prices.

Private residential construction fell 0.6 percent in May, marking the first decline seen in that category since April 2016 and the biggest decline since a 0.6 percent drop was observed in July 2014. Non-residential construction declined 0.7 percent, showing the fifth straight monthly decline for the category.

General construction spending was reported at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.23 trillion, matching last month’s revised figure.

The flat number for May follows April’s decline of 0.7 percent, which was revised from an originally reported drop of 1.7 percent. Analysts last month said they thought April’s dismal number was an anomaly and had expected a modest rebound in May, which could still happen with revisions next month.

“Construction activity, unfortunately, continues to disappoint,” said Jennifer Lee, an economist at BMO Capital Markets. “If June is flat again, that would mean a negative quarter for construction.”

Government construction spending rose at the state and federal levels after showing declines last month. State and local government construction rose 1.7 percent after last month’s decline of 2.7 percent. Federal government construction also rebounded, rising 6.4 percent after a decline of 2.1 percent in April.

The construction of manufacturing plants dipped 1.7 percent in May and is down 10.7 percent from the same month last year.