Police arrest person of interest in fatal Culver’s robbery

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison police say a person of interest has been taken into custody in an armed robbery at a Culver’s restaurant that left a contractor dead.

Authorities say the man was arrested without incident in Janesville, about 40 miles southeast of Madison, on Friday afternoon.

Madison police were looking for two suspects after the robbery-turned-homicide early Tuesday. Police say 56-year-old Christ Edward Kneubuehl, of Twin Lakes, was working on a remodeling project at the restaurant when two armed and masked robbers entered.

Police says Kneubuehl apparently suffered a fatal heart attack after opening a safe for the robbers.

Police say the robbers wouldn’t let the three other men working with Kneubuehl come to his aid.

Madison police say a police SWAT team in Janesville helped apprehend the person of interest.