State gives $13.8 million to communities to replace lead service lines

Wisconsin’s Lead Service Line Replacement Funding program has officially handed out $13.8 million to 35 communities, Gov. Scott Walker’s office announced recently.

The money is given to towns, villages and cities to help pay for the replacement of lead water-service lines at homes, schools and daycare centers.

Of the money handed out this year, Milwaukee received the largest share: $2.6 million. The city has more than 70,000 lead service lines, and officials have a plan in place to eventually replace all of them.

Eau Claire, Green Bay, Janesville, Oshkosh and West Allis each received $500,000 from the program, which is overseen by the Department of Natural Resources.

“Safe drinking water is critical to the health and well-being of everyone in Wisconsin, and this program is working to help address community needs,” Walker said in a statement. “We applaud the work being done in communities across our state to identify old lead service lines and remove them.”