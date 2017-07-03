Vos disappointed to see heavy-truck fee die

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he’s disappointed the Senate won’t support a new fee on heavy trucks.

Assembly and Senate Republicans have been at loggerheads on how to pay for roads in the next state budget. The squabble has brought work on the spending plan to a standstill.

Assembly Republicans last week proposed a new fee on trucks weighing over 80,000 pounds. Five Senate Republicans immediately came out against it, leaving Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald short of the votes he needs to pass anything.

Vos told Wisconsin Public Radio on Monday that he’s disappointed but not surprised. He says the Senate is the sticking point and the next move is up to Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald’s spokeswoman says Senate Republicans plan to meet Thursday to discuss the budget.