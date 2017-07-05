Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / CEO says cause of deadly mill explosion remains unknown

CEO says cause of deadly mill explosion remains unknown

By: Associated Press July 5, 2017 9:24 am

CAMBRIA, Wis. (AP) — The head of a southern Wisconsin milling and ethanol company where five people were killed in an explosion says it will be rebuilt with the best available technology for safety and efficiency.

Didion Milling CEO John Didion told the Cambria Village Board on Monday night that the milling facility, which was severely damaged in the May 31 explosion, will be torn down starting next week. He says work at the company’s nearby ethanol plant can resume not long after that’s done.

Didion says he still doesn’t know what caused the blast. Federal regulators are still investigating.

In the meantime, Didion says he’s been reaching out to local employers to try to find work for his displaced workers while he pays their wages until he can call them back to work.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo