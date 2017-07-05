Vos challenges groups to solve road funding by Monday

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is challenging a host of special-interest groups to recommend a way out of Wisconsin’s road-funding troubles by Monday.

Assembly and Senate Republicans are at loggerheads over how to pay for road projects in the face of a $1 billion shortfall in the state’s transportation fund.

Assembly Republicans last week proposed imposing a new fee on heavy trucks. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest business group, complained the fee would drive up business costs and a group of Senate Republicans refused to support the proposal.

Vos sent a letter to WMC, the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association and a host of other groups and businesses Monday asking them by Monday to come up with another way to close the shortfall.

WMC and WMCA officials didn’t immediately return messages.