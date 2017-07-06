Quantcast
Platteville seeks help moving, restoring 150-year-old former hotel

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com July 6, 2017 12:39 pm

Have you ever wanted your very own 1863 Italianate-style hotel for the low price of $1? Well, the city of Platteville has just the deal for you: the Gates Hotel, also known as the Samuel Moore House. What's the catch? You'll have to move and restore the building, and pay for all that work yourself.

