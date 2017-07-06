Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / US weekly requests for jobless aid rise to still-low 248,000

US weekly requests for jobless aid rise to still-low 248,000

By: Associated Press July 6, 2017 8:49 am

Slightly more Americans applied for jobless aid last week, but the number of people seeking benefits has stayed near historic lows that point to a strong job market.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo