Vos says iPhone manufacturer eyeing southeastern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says a Taiwanese technology company wants to build a plant in Wisconsin that would create thousands of jobs.

Vos said in a letter to special-interest groups and businesses on Wednesday that Foxconn has indicated its desire to build a plant in southeastern Wisconsin with up to 10,000 jobs but work on improving Interstate 94 from Racine to Kenosha counties remains delayed. He didn’t elaborate.

The letter marks the first time high-level state officials have publicly acknowledged Foxconn might open a plant in the state. Foxconn assembles smartphones and other devices for Apple, Sony, Blackberry and other brands.

Vos went on in the letter to challenge the groups and businesses to find a way to fill a $1 billion shortfall in the state’s roads fund by Monday.