Ryan says Foxconn could come to his district

By: Associated Press July 7, 2017 2:28 pm

House Speaker Paul Ryan says his south-central Wisconsin congressional district "still could be" in the running for a new manufacturing plant by electronics manufacturer Foxconn.

