Coakley Brothers planning $6 million renovation of Milwaukee headquarters

The Milwaukee-based moving and self-storage company Coakley Brothers has begun a $6 million renovation of its headquarters on South Fifth Street, company officials announced Monday.

According to a news release, the renovation project is a result of the success of the interior-renovation and construction-management service Brothers Business Interiors, which was started by Coakley in 2012.

Standing in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood, the 175,000-square-foot Coakley building, put upin 1911, was once home to the Milwaukee Printing Company.

In renovating the space, Coakley officials promise to preserve the building’s industrial heritage. The planned interior renovations will expose the original wood beams and trusses; restore the original concrete factory floor; and add an employee gym.

The planned exterior and campus renovations include landscaping and a resurfacing of the building’s parking lot; the addition of an outdoor patio and exposed deck for employees; the installation of exact replicas of the original windows – a project costing a $1 million on its own; and the addition of several pieces of public art.

“Brothers Business Interiors has been an important part of our company’s evolution, and demonstrates how we continue to meet our customers’ needs as a premier service company and a leader in commercial design,” Peggy Coakley, chief executive officer of Coakley, said in a statement.

Coakley is receiving federal and state historic tax credits to help finance the project, which is expected to be finished by mid-2018. Cedarburg-based Kubala Washatko Architects is the project’s architect, and Coakley will be performing the construction work itself.

“The renovation of our historic building represents the continued transformation of our company, keeping our roots in tact, but our eye on the future,” Coakley said. “This $6 million investment will transform our building, and continue the transformation of this part of the City, which we love as it’s been our home for nearly 130 years.”