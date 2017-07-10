Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Union Pacific hopes to soon reopen track near Milwaukee

Union Pacific hopes to soon reopen track near Milwaukee

By: Associated Press July 10, 2017 9:03 am

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — Union Pacific says crews are making “good progress” repairing but haven’t reopened a stretch of track where several coal cars derailed near Milwaukee.

Officials say 20 cars of a 145-car train left the tracks in West Allis about 6:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say some coal was spilled in two spots.

No one was hurt in the accident, including the two workers on the train.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza said on Sunday that the track should reopen sometime Monday. The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

Espinoza says the train originated in Bill, Wyoming and was headed for Butler, Wisconsin.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo