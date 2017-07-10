Union Pacific hopes to soon reopen track near Milwaukee

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — Union Pacific says crews are making “good progress” repairing but haven’t reopened a stretch of track where several coal cars derailed near Milwaukee.

Officials say 20 cars of a 145-car train left the tracks in West Allis about 6:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say some coal was spilled in two spots.

No one was hurt in the accident, including the two workers on the train.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza said on Sunday that the track should reopen sometime Monday. The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

Espinoza says the train originated in Bill, Wyoming and was headed for Butler, Wisconsin.