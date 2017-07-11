Authorities ID man killed in Brownsville industrial accident

BROWNSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 20-year-old man killed in an industrial accident in Brownsville.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victim as Treston Isham of Fond du Lac.

Authorities say Isham was cleaning pipes at utility contractor Michels Corp. when one of the pipes fell off a jack and slid into him. Isham was pronounced dead at the scene.

Isham was working for a Michels’ subcontractor, All Tools LLC of Fond du Lac.

The sheriff’s office says Michels and All Tools are working with OSHA officials to investigate the accident.