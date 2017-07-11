Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Authorities ID man killed in Brownsville industrial accident

Authorities ID man killed in Brownsville industrial accident

By: Associated Press July 11, 2017 11:47 am

BROWNSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 20-year-old man killed in an industrial accident in Brownsville.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victim as Treston Isham of Fond du Lac.

Authorities say Isham was cleaning pipes at utility contractor Michels Corp. when one of the pipes fell off a jack and slid into him. Isham was pronounced dead at the scene.

Isham was working for a Michels’ subcontractor, All Tools LLC of Fond du Lac.

The sheriff’s office says Michels and All Tools are working with OSHA officials to investigate the accident.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo