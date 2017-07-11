Racine’s mayor to resign Sunday for water coalition job

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — The Racine mayor says he will step down this weekend.

Mayor John Dickert said his resignation will take effect just before midnight Sunday.

Dickert earlier announced he was leaving his job this summer to head a coalition aimed at protecting the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River, but had not given an exact date. He will become chief executive of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Cities Initiative, an organization with offices in Chicago. The city of Racine, along Lake Michigan, is a member of the initiative.

Common Council President Dennis Wiser will serve as acting Racine mayor immediately after Dickert’s resignation. Wiser has said he will serve as interim mayor but is not going to run for the permanent job in a special election to fill the rest of Dickert’s term.