Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Revitalization project meant to draw tourists to Mississippi River city

Revitalization project meant to draw tourists to Mississippi River city

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com July 11, 2017 12:14 pm

Across the Mississippi River from Wisconsin’s Hagar City, the Minnesota city of Red Wing is seeking to become Minnesota’s top historic river-town destination.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo