Amtrak resuming Milwaukee-to-Chicago service after flooding (UPDATE)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Amtrak is resuming service between Milwaukee and Chicago after heavy flooding caused the train to suspend travel between the cities on Wednesday.

Amtrak says service on the Hiawatha line will resume at 3 p.m.

Heavy thunderstorms are causing travel difficulties around southern Wisconsin because of flooding. Numerous municipalities are dealing with impassable streets.

In Kenosha County, flooding has washed out a section of Highway K near Paddock Lake. In Walworth County, officials were keeping a close eye on the Honey Creek Dam in East Troy.

Forecasters say 6½ inches of rain has fallen in Hales Corners with 6.7 inches at Bohners Lake in Racine County.

We Energies reported 7,000 were without power at one point Wednesday, but that number had been reduced to 3,200 by late morning.