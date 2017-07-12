Federal appeals court upholds Wisconsin right-to-work law

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has upheld Wisconsin’s right-to-work law.

The law prohibits businesses and unions from reaching agreements that require all workers at a company to pay union dues. Unions maintain the law enables nonunion members to receive free representation. The International Union of Operating Engineers filed a lawsuit last year alleging that amounts to an unconstitutional taking.

U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller upheld the law in September, citing a 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling upholding Indiana’s nearly identical right-to-work law.

A three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Stadtmueller on Wednesday. The panel noted that the 7th Circuit has upheld Indiana’s law and the union didn’t show a reason to revisit that decision.

The attorney representing the IUOE, Stephen Berzon, didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.