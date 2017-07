MILWAUKEE (AP) — Heavy thunderstorms are flooding roads and low-lying areas in southern Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties through Wednesday morning. Up to five inches of rain has already fallen.

A flash flood watch is in effect from Sheboygan south to the east and in south central Wisconsin. The storms are also producing wind gusts of up to 60 mph, as well as hail.