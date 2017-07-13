Quantcast
Trending
Home / On the Level / Best Buy, Shopko lead to construction career for Lemirande

Best Buy, Shopko lead to construction career for Lemirande

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com July 13, 2017 11:17 am

Going from a job at Best Buy to one at Shopko to yet another at Northern Metal and Roofing might not seem like the usual path to a construction career.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo