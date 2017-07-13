Milwaukee County South Shore Park improvement project finished

A $3.7 million “green” infrastructure-improvement project in Milwaukee County’s South Shore Park has been completed.

The project, which also involved the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, included improvements to the boat launch, new boat-wash and fish-cleaning area and landscaping.

Another upgraded feature is a regraded and reconstructed parking lot, complete with raingardens and bioswales. Now, stormwater runoff will flow through these filtration systems to help prevent pollution from reaching the lake.

The work also included the dredging and removal of a sandback and the construction of a new promenade walkway along the lake’s edge. A section of the extensive Oak Leaf Trail has been redirected along this new promenade.

The project’s goal was to improve water quality and the beach, according to a news release.

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, County Board Supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic and others plan to celebrate the project’s completion by holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon.

“Thanks to a collaborative effort that has attracted investment from all levels of government as well as private businesses, we have made tremendous progress towards improving water quality at South Shore Beach,” Dimitrijevic said in a statement.

The money used for the project included $100,000 from the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District; $175,000 from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; and $800,000 from the Wisconsin Waterways Commission. A five-year, $500,000 donation from MillerCoors will pay for a number of enhancements to the South Shore Terrace Beer Garden, among other things.