Quantcast
Trending
Home / Editors' Picks / Bill would increase competitive-bidding threshold to $75K

Bill would increase competitive-bidding threshold to $75K

Proposal would also require schools to award bids to lowest responsible bidder

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com July 14, 2017 2:25 pm

The backers of a bill that would both increase the threshold for bids needing to go out for competitive bidding and add school districts to the units of government who need to follow competitive-bidding rules for projects say they expect the legislation to move out of the committee level next month. The legislation, AB 307, would raise from $25,000 to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo