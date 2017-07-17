Ship hits Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A ship has struck a bridge in Green Bay and flattened a small boat.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports that the incident occurred Sunday afternoon. The state Department of Transportation says lanes are blocked on the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge due to a marine bridge strike.

The notification says the Coast Guard and Green Bay police are the responding agencies. Curt Cornell, general manager of Hagemeister Park restaurant, says patio patrons were taking pictures of the ship, and then people started “screaming and yelling.”

Cornell says the destroyed boat’s owner had been having lunch at the restaurant when the incident happened. A Green Bay police spokesperson wasn’t immediately available to comment to The Associated Press.