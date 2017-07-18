2 men charged with murder in contractor’s heart-attack death

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two men accused of robbing a Wisconsin fast-food restaurant are facing murder charges after a tile contractor working there suffered a fatal heart attack during the incident.

The Wisconsin State Journal (http://bit.ly/2uyUEmq ) reports that a criminal complaint released Monday alleges that 25-year-old Xavier Fleming and 32-year-old Nicholas Ivy took nearly $4,300 from a Culver’s restaurant in Madison last month.

Christ Kneubuehl, who owned Complete Stone and Tile in Twin Lakes, was in the restaurant with his crew at the time. Crew members told police Kneubuehl agreed to help the men break into the safe to ensure everyone’s safety, but he then suffered a heart attack.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Kneubuehl’s heart attack was caused by stress and that he most likely would have survived had he received medical attention.

Kneubuehl had a history of heart trouble, according to his crew members. The Culver’s that was robbed and two other franchise locations gave all their Saturday sales — $75,000 — to Kneubuehl’s family.

Fleming and Ivy also face armed robbery and false-imprisonment charges related to three other restaurant robberies earlier this year. Authorities allege the men stole about $3,500 during the three incidents.

Ivy was released from prison last year after serving a 12-year sentence for committing a series of armed robberies of restaurants and bars in 2002 and 2003. Fleming served 10 days in jail in 2009 for misdemeanor theft after he was caught looking through students’ backpacks and purses at Madison East High School.

Bail was set at $1 million each for both men on Monday, according to court records. Fleming and Ivy remained in custody at the Dane County Sheriff’s Office as of Tuesday afternoon.

Court documents don’t list attorneys for Fleming or Ivy. They’re scheduled for a hearing next week.